版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 27日 星期五 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Continental Resources cuts weighting production growth has on executive bonuses

March 26 Continental Resources Inc

* Cuts weighting of production growth for executive bonus plan by 6 percentage points

* Says executive bonus program now weighted 34 percent toward production growth, had been 40 percent

* Says executive bonus program weighted 33 percent toward net cash from operating activities

* Says executive bonus program weighted 33 percent toward proved developed finding and development cost per boe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐