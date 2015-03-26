BRIEF-Continental Resources cuts weighting production growth has on executive bonuses

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 26 Continental Resources Inc
* Cuts weighting of production growth for executive bonus plan by 6 percentage points
* Says executive bonus program now weighted 34 percent toward production growth, had been 40 percent
* Says executive bonus program weighted 33 percent toward net cash from operating activities
* Says executive bonus program weighted 33 percent toward proved developed finding and development cost per boe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.