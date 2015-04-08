版本:
2015年 4月 8日

BRIEF-Conocophillips CEO says no plans to sell the company

April 8 Conocophillips

* CEO says "no" when asked by an analyst if he has made any plans to sell the company Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Driver)
