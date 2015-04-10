BRIEF-GE CFO calls market for GE Capital assets 'extraordinarily attractive'

April 10 Ge Capital chief says on track to split
off Synchrony Financial in late 2015
* GE Capital chief says company has had significant amount
of inbound inquiries to buy businesses
* GE CFO says expects run rate income for remaining
GE Capital businesses to be about $1.5 billion a year
* GE says expects share buyback to offset impact of lower GE
Capital earnings
* GE general counsel says company will apply to be
de-designated as "systemically important" in 2016
* GE CFO says company plans to be "opportunistic" on M&A
* GE CFO says company expects 2018 EPS to be at same level
as previously expected but with more contributions from
industrial earnings
* GE CFO says market for GE Capital assets is
"extraordinarily attractive today"
* GE CEO says "the timing is really right to do this"
* GE CEO says plans to close Alstom deal this summer
* GE Capital CFO says going to "try to do better" than
selling $90 billion of assets this year
* GE CFO says EPS to be "substantially higher" than $1.80 in
2018
(Reporting Nick Carey)