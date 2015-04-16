BRIEF-Goldman Sachs aiming for higher return on equity-CFO

BRIEF-Consilium buys majority stake in ACAF Systems Inc in US
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
April 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz spoke with analysts on a conference call about first-quarter earnings. Below are some of his comments about return on equity:
* Goldman Sachs aims to deliver higher return on equity for shareholders-CFO
* Goldman delivered 14.7 pct return on equity last quarter, but management has higher aspirations-CFO
* Goldman CFO Harvey Schwartz is speaking on conference call with analysts
* Goldman CFO says he will not outline specific ROE target because bank is not managed that way
* Goldman CFO says ROE targets for executive compensation should not be seen as targets for shareholders (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
LONDON, Jan 20 For financial markets, the Trump era begins on Monday, and if history is any guide the following month should be a rocky one for Wall Street but positive for the dollar.