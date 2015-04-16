BRIEF-Goldman CFO says commodities trading activity still high

April 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz spoke with analysts on a conference call about first-quarter earnings. Below are some of his comments about commodities trading:

* Goldman CFO says commodities trading decline is due to unusual strength a year ago

* Goldman CFO says commodities trading activity has still been "extremely high" last several quarters

* Goldman CFO says commodities revenue drop is "just coming off a very strong 2014 first quarter" (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)