BRIEF-Consilium buys majority stake in ACAF Systems Inc in US
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
April 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz spoke with analysts on a conference call about first-quarter earnings. Below are some of his comments about commodities trading:
* Goldman CFO says commodities trading decline is due to unusual strength a year ago
* Goldman CFO says commodities trading activity has still been "extremely high" last several quarters
* Goldman CFO says commodities revenue drop is "just coming off a very strong 2014 first quarter" (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
LONDON, Jan 20 For financial markets, the Trump era begins on Monday, and if history is any guide the following month should be a rocky one for Wall Street but positive for the dollar.