BRIEF-GE comments on 1st-quarter conference call

BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Industries reports Q1 SHR $0.31
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
April 17 * Ceo says oil and gas market remains 'volatile'
* Alstom Deal on track for second-half close
* Ge cfo says aviation unit could perform better in 2015 than previously outlined
* General electric ceo says company remains on track for targets in oil and gas in 2015
* Ge cfo says oil and gas business has been 'aggressive' on remaking its cost structure
* Ge cfo says interest in ge capital assets has been 'incredible'
* Ge ceo says counting on one cent of eps benefit from alstom for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf)
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.
May 5 Sterling Jewelers Inc has settled claims by a U.S. agency that it discriminated against female employees in pay and promotions, but the deal will not affect a similar case brought on behalf of nearly 70,000 women who worked for the company.