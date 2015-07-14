NYSE says earlier technical issue resolved

July 14 Several options exchanges including MIAX, NYSE Amex and NYSE Arca, declared "self-help" against the Chicago Board Options Exchange on Tuesday, routing orders away due to what was later called a technical issue.

The NYSE announced at 1:22 EDT (1722 GMT) that the previously reported issue had been resolved and all systems were functioning normally.

Self-help, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send orders through alternate venues was declared by NYSE Amex Options and MIAX Options Exchange at 1:08 EDT (1708 GMT) and by NYSE Arca Options at 1:07 EDT (1707).

