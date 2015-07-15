版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 15日 星期三 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-TD cuts prime rate by 0.10 pct after Bank of Canada easing

July 15 Toronto-Dominion Bank

* TD Canada Trust cuts prime lending rate by 10 basis points to 2.75 percent following Bank of Canada rate cut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Tilak and Jeffrey Hodgson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐