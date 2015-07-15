版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 16日 星期四 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Uber fined $7.3 mln by Calif regulator over disclosure

July 15 (Reuters) -

* Uber Technologies Inc subsidiary fined $7.3 million by California regulator for failing to provide information regarding service, driver problems - ruling

* Ruling against Uber from a California Public Utilities Commission administrative law judge can be appealed to the full commission - CPUC statement (Reporting By Dan Levine)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐