公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Netflix CEO says 'it's possible' launch in China won't happen in 2016

July 15 Netflix Inc

* Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says 'I suppose it's possible' launch in China won't happen in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

