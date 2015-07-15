版本:
BRIEF-Uber will appeal $7.3 mln fine from Calif regulator over data disclosure

July 15 (Reuters) -

* Uber says $7.3 million fine from California regulator over data disclosure is "deeply disappointing," plans to appeal (Reporting By Dan Levine)

