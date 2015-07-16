BRIEF-Goldman CFO says Greek crisis bond hurt trading results

July 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief
Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz spoke on a conference call
with analysts on Thursday to discuss second-quarter earnings.
Below are some of his comments:
* Goldman Sachs bond trading revenue hurt by Greek crisis
weighing on credit, mortgages-CFO
* Goldman's bond trading weakness got worse as second
quarter went on-CFO
* "Too early to tell" how Goldman's third-quarter trading
will fare-CFO
* Goldman Sachs expects additional 1 pct capital buffer
requirement as systemically important bank-CFO
* "Vast majority" of Goldman's legal provision related to
expected RMBS working group settlement-CFO
* Goldman is "very early days" with building traditional
retail lending operation-CFO
* Goldman's 1 pct staff growth came from hiring in
investment management and places like Utah, Bangalore-CFO
* Goldman Sachs was able to raise prices in a "substantial"
way over the past year-CFO
* Goldman clients understand they must pay more because new
regulations have raised costs-CFO
* Goldman's 1 pct capital buffer estimate is preliminary and
may change based on stress test results-CFO
* Goldman Sachs will "move very cautiously" in retail
lending space-CFO
* Goldman not completely unfamiliar with retail, touches
"millions" through investment management-CFO
* Goldman CFO: reduced market liquidity is "just the cost of
regulation...it doesn't mean the regulation is not good"
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)