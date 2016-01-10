版本:
U.S. stock index futures fall 0.35 percent in early Asian trade

Jan 10 U.S. stock index futures fell 0.35 percent in early Monday Asian trading.

Investors are closely watching signs of U.S. stocks' direction after Friday's close, when the S&P 500 and Dow industrials posted their worst 5-day start to a year on record. (Editing by Bill Rigby)

