BRIEF-Celgene sees 2016 adjusted eps $5.50-$5.70

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Celgene Corp
* Ceo says very optimistic about meeting or exceeding 2020 targets
* Sees 2016 sales $10.5 billion to $11 billion
* Celgene sees 2016 revlimid sales $6.6 billion to $6.7 billion
* $5.70
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems