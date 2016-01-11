版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日

BRIEF-Celgene sees 2016 adjusted eps $5.50-$5.70

Celgene Corp

* Ceo says very optimistic about meeting or exceeding 2020 targets

* Sees 2016 sales $10.5 billion to $11 billion

* Celgene sees 2016 revlimid sales $6.6 billion to $6.7 billion

* $5.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

