HCA CEO sees growth from health reform in 2016

UPDATE 2-France's Safran launches $9 bln agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
Jan 11 HCA HOLDINGS CEO R. MILTON JOHNSON SAYS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL GROWTH FROM HEALTH REFORM IN 2016 HCA CEO SAYS "VERY ENCOURAGED" BY INSURANCE EXCHANGE OPEN ENROLLMENT RESULTS SO FAR HCA CEO SAYS SEES EXPANSION OF MEDICAID PROGRAM IN FUTURE YEARS, BUT NOT IN 2016 HCA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN M&A OPPORTUNITIES, BUT THERE IS LACK OF WILLING SELLERS (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.