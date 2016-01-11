版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二 01:21 BJT

HCA CEO sees growth from health reform in 2016

Jan 11 HCA HOLDINGS CEO R. MILTON JOHNSON SAYS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL GROWTH FROM HEALTH REFORM IN 2016 HCA CEO SAYS "VERY ENCOURAGED" BY INSURANCE EXCHANGE OPEN ENROLLMENT RESULTS SO FAR HCA CEO SAYS SEES EXPANSION OF MEDICAID PROGRAM IN FUTURE YEARS, BUT NOT IN 2016 HCA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN M&A OPPORTUNITIES, BUT THERE IS LACK OF WILLING SELLERS (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐