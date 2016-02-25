BRIEF-TD executive: comfortable losses tied to oil and gas sector will be manageable

UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct on lower costs
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
Feb 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank :
* Executive says experiencing some negative credit migration tied to oil and gas sector
* Executive: comfortable losses tied to oil and gas sector will remain within manageable levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Tilak)
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S