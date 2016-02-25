版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-TD executive: comfortable losses tied to oil and gas sector will be manageable

Feb 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank :

* Executive says experiencing some negative credit migration tied to oil and gas sector

* Executive: comfortable losses tied to oil and gas sector will remain within manageable levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Tilak)

