版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 13日 星期三 06:26 BJT

Anthem CEO expects Cigna acquisition to close in second half

Jan 12 ANTHEM INC CEO JOSEPH SWEDISH SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT CIGNA ACQUISITION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2016 ANTHEM SAYS CONTINUES TO WORK WITH REGULATORS TO FINALIZE ACQUISITION ANTHEM SAYS CIGNA DEAL WILL ENHANCE AFFORDABILITY, CHOICE FOR MEMBERS ANTHEM SAYS EXPECTS COST SAVINGS FROM REPRICING PROVISION IN PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES CONTRACT (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐