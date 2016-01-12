Anthem CEO expects Cigna acquisition to close in second half

BRIEF-Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corp
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
Jan 12 ANTHEM INC CEO JOSEPH SWEDISH SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT CIGNA ACQUISITION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2016 ANTHEM SAYS CONTINUES TO WORK WITH REGULATORS TO FINALIZE ACQUISITION ANTHEM SAYS CIGNA DEAL WILL ENHANCE AFFORDABILITY, CHOICE FOR MEMBERS ANTHEM SAYS EXPECTS COST SAVINGS FROM REPRICING PROVISION IN PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES CONTRACT (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.