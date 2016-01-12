Anthem CEO expects Cigna acquisition to close in second half

Jan 12 ANTHEM INC CEO JOSEPH SWEDISH SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT CIGNA ACQUISITION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2016 ANTHEM SAYS CONTINUES TO WORK WITH REGULATORS TO FINALIZE ACQUISITION ANTHEM SAYS CIGNA DEAL WILL ENHANCE AFFORDABILITY, CHOICE FOR MEMBERS ANTHEM SAYS EXPECTS COST SAVINGS FROM REPRICING PROVISION IN PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES CONTRACT (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)