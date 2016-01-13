版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 13日 星期三

Aetna CEO says not time to give up on health insurance exchanges

Jan 12 AETNA CEO MARK BERTOLINI SAYS IT'S NOT TIME TO GIVE UP ON PUBLIC HEALTH INSURANCE EXCHANGES AETNA CEO SAYS IMPORTANT TO INSURE ALL AMERICANS AETNA CEO SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT TO MAKE RETAIL MARKET WORK IN HEALTHCARE (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)

