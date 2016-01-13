Aetna CEO says not time to give up on health insurance exchanges

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says enters into new credit facilities
* Penn national gaming enters into new credit facilities and completes refinancing transactions
Jan 12 AETNA CEO MARK BERTOLINI SAYS IT'S NOT TIME TO GIVE UP ON PUBLIC HEALTH INSURANCE EXCHANGES AETNA CEO SAYS IMPORTANT TO INSURE ALL AMERICANS AETNA CEO SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT TO MAKE RETAIL MARKET WORK IN HEALTHCARE (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)
* Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.