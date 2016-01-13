版本:
2016年 1月 14日

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals says no update on CEO's health

Jan 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals interim CEO says no update on health of ailing CEO Mike Pearson

* Speaking at JPMorgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

