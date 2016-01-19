版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-J&J says no plans yet to yank specific devices, despite job cuts

Jan 19 Johnson & Johnson

* Says has not yet decided to cut back or eliminate specific medical device products, despite job cuts in device business

* Says job cuts mainly involve its global orthopedics, surgery, cardiovascular businesses

* Says savings from job cuts mainly meant to help company realign device business, but some savings could go to acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

