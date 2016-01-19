BRIEF-J&J says no plans yet to yank specific devices, despite job cuts

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Johnson & Johnson
* Says has not yet decided to cut back or eliminate specific medical device products, despite job cuts in device business
* Says job cuts mainly involve its global orthopedics, surgery, cardiovascular businesses
* Says savings from job cuts mainly meant to help company realign device business, but some savings could go to acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.