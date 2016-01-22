版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 22日 星期五 23:37 BJT

BRIEF-General electric ceo says seeing lots of economic volatility, "but there's still enough business out there for ge to hit its goals"

General Electric Co

* Ceo says still sees slow-growth economic environment, but "i have a hard time reconciling this with the view in the markets"

* Ceo says seeing lots of economic volatility, "but there's still enough business out there for ge to hit its goals" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

