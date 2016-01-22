BRIEF-General electric ceo says seeing lots of economic volatility, "but there's still enough business out there for ge to hit its goals"

BRIEF-Trinseo COO Martin Pugh to retire
* Martin Pugh, EVP and COO, to retire from Trinseo
General Electric Co
* Ceo says still sees slow-growth economic environment, but "i have a hard time reconciling this with the view in the markets"
* Ceo says seeing lots of economic volatility, "but there's still enough business out there for ge to hit its goals"
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results