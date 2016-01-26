版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 26日 星期二 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Canada PM says govt's role on pipelines a neutral referee

Jan 26 Canada's Trudeau

* Will establish very soon a pipeline environmental process that will take into account greenhouse gas emissions

* Canada's Trudeau: it's not federal government's role to decide in advance which pipelines to support, but rather to be a neutral referee (Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐