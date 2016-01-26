版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 26日 星期二 23:15 BJT

BRIEF-J&J says valuations of potential acquisitions in 2015 were inflated

Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson CEO, in conference call:

* Says company will remain very active in mergers and acquisitions

* Says valuations of potential acquisition targets in 2015 were overly high

* (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐