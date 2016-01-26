BRIEF-Freeport targeting $5 bln-$10 bln debt reduction - CEO Adkerson

Viacom's Paramount Pictures inks deal with Chinese film companies
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
* Adkerson says company facing "serious challenges" with what happening in commodities market and balance sheet
* CEO Adkerson says addressing these challenges "seriously" and with a "degree of urgency"
* Freeport's Adkerson says has number of interested parties, could lead to sales or joint ventures
* Adkerson says engaged with number of parties on possible transactions on a wide range of company's copper assets
* Adkerson says board has hired Lazard to advise it on oil and gas business options; working with Freeport's banker JP Morgan
* Freeport's Adkerson says confident indonesia gov't will renew copper export license although not done yet
* Adkerson says indonesia gov't demands that Freeport make a smelter deposit, pay export duty are inconsistent with 2014 gov't arrangements
* Adkerson says Freeport targeting debt reduction of $5 billion to $10 billion; won't be able to achieve in one transaction
* $5 billion to $10 billion asset sales target would include proceeds from selling 10-20 percent of Grasberg mine in Indonesia
* Freeport 's Adkerson, asked if company would consider issuing equity, says it is looking at all alternativesSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)
* Reported updated clinical, biomarker data from ongoing study of DKN-01
* CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME OF $10.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016 WAS VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED FROM Q3