BRIEF-Anthem says early Obamacare enrollment slightly better than expected

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 Anthem Inc
* Anthem CEO says early obamacare exchange enrollment data "slightly better" than its "muted expectations"
* Anthem CEO 2016 operating revenue outlook is below previous expectations because of low individual exchange enrollment
* Anthem says plans to resume share purchases in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: