BRIEF-Anthem says early Obamacare enrollment slightly better than expected

Jan 27 Anthem Inc

* Anthem CEO says early obamacare exchange enrollment data "slightly better" than its "muted expectations"

* Anthem CEO 2016 operating revenue outlook is below previous expectations because of low individual exchange enrollment

* Anthem says plans to resume share purchases in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

