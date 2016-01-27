版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Anthem CFO expects Obamacare exchange business to be profitable in 2016

Jan 27 Anthem Inc

* Anthem cfo expects obamacare exchange business to be profitable in 2016 but to fall short of projected range for 3 to 5 percent profit margin Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

