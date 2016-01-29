版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 30日 星期六

BRIEF-Paypal hasn't changed its daily fantasy sports policy

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) -

* Paypal says hasn't changed its policy of

providing services to daily fantasy sports companies

* Paypal says continues to review and consider

ongoing developments in relation to daily fantasy sports (Reporting by Michael Erman)

