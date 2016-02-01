CDC expected to declare end to Chipotle's E.coli outbreak as soon as Monday -WSJ

Feb 1 The E. coli outbreak that affected dozens
of Chipotle Mexican Grill customers in nine states last
year is expected to be declared over as soon as Monday, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
government's investigation.
Investigators have not been able to pinpoint the ingredient
responsible for the contamination, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1UBmJ03)
Chipotle has been grappling with a multistate E. coli
outbreak that hit the burrito chain's sales and stock price.
The first outbreak surfaced last October. Later, it spread
to more states, and the last case of illness linked to Chipotle
was reported over two months ago.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, most people infected with E. coli develop symptoms
three to four days after contact with the germ. E. coli
infections are spread by oral contact with fecal matter and can
cause serious symptoms and even be life-threatening.
Chipotle's executives have been reassuring customers and
investors that steps are being taken to tighten food safety at
the popular burrito chain and that they would prevent future
food poisoning outbreaks.
Chipotle is expecting to woo back customers with stepped-up
advertising and direct outreach to its most loyal customers.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)