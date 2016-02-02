版本:
2016年 2月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Pfizer says see no legal roadblocks to Allergan merger

Feb 2 Pfizer CEO says:

* Cannot speculate whether u.s. Treasury department will issue third notice on tax inversions

* Inversion merger with Allergan is fully within U.S. law

* Says remains confident of merging with Allergan in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

