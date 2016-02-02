BRIEF-Pfizer says see no legal roadblocks to Allergan merger

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 Pfizer CEO says:
* Cannot speculate whether u.s. Treasury department will issue third notice on tax inversions
* Inversion merger with Allergan is fully within U.S. law
* Says remains confident of merging with Allergan in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028