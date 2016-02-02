版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 01:01 BJT

BRIEF-Exxon headcount is down about 20 pct over the last 5 years-exec

Feb 2 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxon exec says the company has flexibility both ways on capital spending plans

* Exxon mobil exec says share buybacks have always been the flexible part of its capital allocation plan

* Exxon exec says the company headcount is down about 20 percent over the last five years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐