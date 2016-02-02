BRIEF-U.S. sets new deadline for investigating China aluminum extrusions

CEO of South Africa's Trencor to retire in June
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 The chief executive of Trencor will retire in June, the investment holding company said on Thursday.
Feb 2 The U.S. Department of Commerce has set a new deadline of Feb. 22 to decide whether to investigate allegations that a Chinese aluminum extruder evaded U.S. import duties, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
* New deadline comes after Commerce Dept. asked Aluminum Extrusions Fair Trade Committee to re-file initial petition as several separate cases.
* Previous deadline had been Jan. 21.
* U.S. Aluminum Extruders Council initially filed complaint against Zhongwang Group, the world's second-largest producer of aluminum extrusions, on Oct. 22. Source: Commerce Dept spokesman (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
* Ascent Solar Technologies Inc says secured contract from an Asian customer to supply its thin-film module for an advanced aerospace application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signature Bank reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results