BRIEF-Merck sees accelerating declines for Remicade, due to biosimilars

Feb 3 Merck & Co Inc

* Says it expects global Januvia/Janumet sales to rise in 2016, when excluding negative impact of strong dollar

* Says Januvia unlikely to be significantly hurt in 2016 by favorable heart data seen with Lilly's Jardiance

* Says drugs from Jardiance's SGLT2 class not hurting sales of DPP-4 inhibitors like Januvia

* Says expects accelerating declines in Remicade market share due to competition from cheaper biosimilars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)