BRIEF-Merck sees accelerating declines for Remicade, due to biosimilars

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 Merck & Co Inc
* Says it expects global Januvia/Janumet sales to rise in 2016, when excluding negative impact of strong dollar
* Says Januvia unlikely to be significantly hurt in 2016 by favorable heart data seen with Lilly's Jardiance
* Says drugs from Jardiance's SGLT2 class not hurting sales of DPP-4 inhibitors like Januvia
* Says expects accelerating declines in Remicade market share due to competition from cheaper biosimilars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained