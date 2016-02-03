版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 23:59 BJT

BRIEF-Rona CFO said he did not discuss Lowe's deal with Quebec gov't before tuesday night

Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* Rona CFO said he did not discuss Lowe's deal with Quebec government before Tuesday night Further company coverage: (Reporting by Allison Lampert)

