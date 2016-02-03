BRIEF-Quebec economic development minister says not in the interest of the gov't to block Lowe's deal for Rona

GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Quebec economic development minister says not in the interest of the government to block Lowe's deal for Rona For main story see: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kevin Dougherty in Quebec City)
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis