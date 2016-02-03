版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Quebec economic development minister says not in the interest of the gov't to block Lowe's deal for Rona

Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* Quebec economic development minister says not in the interest of the government to block Lowe's deal for Rona For main story see: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kevin Dougherty in Quebec City)

