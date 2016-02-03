版本:
BRIEF-Rona chair says does not think gov'ts will block Lowe's deal

Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* Lowe's chief development officer, intl, says cannot guarantee all Rona jobs until it completes due diligence

* Rona board Chairman Robert Chevrier said he does not think Quebec or federal government will block Lowe's deal. For main story see: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal)

