BRIEF-MEG Energy shifts oil sands plant maintenance forward to March

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
Feb 4 Meg Energy Corp
* Says in the current low oil price environment moving planned oil sands plant maintenance forward to March
* Expects production impact of maintenance to be approaximately 8,000 bpd in the first quarter
* Says in event of sustained low oil prices has option to defer sustaining and maintenance capital and let reservoir enter natural decline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.