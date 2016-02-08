版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 9日 星期二 00:49 BJT

BRIEF-Cameco expects to meet Cigar Lake output target by 2017 - CEO

Feb 8 Cameco Corp holding quarterly conference call

* CEO Tim Gitzel says Cameco to meet output target at Cigar Lake mine by 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

