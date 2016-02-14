Convenience store supplier Core-Mark shares may fall -Barron's

BRIEF-Sabby Management reports 5.79 pct passive stake in Amedica Corp
* Sabby Management LLC reports 5.79 percent passive stake in Amedica Corp as of Jan 19 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2iOZAda Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 14 Shares of convenience store supplier Core-Mark Holding Co Inc may be set to decline because the high valuation of its stock ignores stiff competition from dollar stores and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Barron's said.
A decision by CVS Health Corp to stop selling tobacco has lifted Core-Mark's shares, which closed Friday at $74.04, to trade at 26 times earnings and 13 times its free cash flow, the publication said in its latest edition.
Core-Mark is a solid operator but the stock should trade below free cash flow multiples of less than 10, a valuation that could see its shares decline 25 percent, Barron's said.
About 70 percent of Core-Mark's revenue comes from tobacco, but investors are ignoring competition for convenience stores from Wal-Mart and discount stories such as Dollar General , it said.
