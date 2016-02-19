版本:
BRIEF-Enbridge says can replace light barrels with heavy on Mainline system

Feb 19 Enbridge Inc

* Says if light oil volumes decline on Mainline system will be able to replace some of that with heavy barrels

* Says has been asking for and getting letters of credit from a few shippers whose credit rating has dropped below investment grade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

