BRIEF-Pioneer CEO sees asset sales when oil climbs back to $45-$50/barrel

BRIEF-China Oceanwide and IDG Capital report agreement to acquire IDG
* China Oceanwide and IDG Capital announce agreement to acquire IDG
Feb 24 CERAWeek-Pioneer Natural Resources
* Pioneer CEO sees asset sales, consolidation when oil climbs back to $45 to $50/barrel
* CEO says oil at $60 to $70 a barrel is needed to grow u.s. Shale output
* CEO says it will take at least 6 months for the u.s. Shale industry to rebound from downtur Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)
DETROIT, Jan 19 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as improved efficiency and lower costs offset a slight drop in revenue.
* Nv5 global inc says secured a $5 million contract with dallas fort worth international airport