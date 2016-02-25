版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-Potash Corp to curb potash output at 2 mines for 4 weeks

Feb 25 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc

* Says will curtail potash production at Allan, Lanigan mines for four weeks starting March 20

* Potash Corp says moves don't require layoffs Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

