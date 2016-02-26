BRIEF-EOG Resources CEO says no plans to issue equity

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Eog Resources Inc
* CEO Bill Thomas says company's new goal is to be a 'competitive, low-cost producer in the global market,' not just United States
* CEO says will be in 'premium drilling mode from now on'
* CEO says 'no current plans to issue equity'
* CEO says 'no intention of expanding' internationally
* Says Eagle Ford will be most-active basin for 2016, followed by Wolfcamp
* CEO says has no hedges in place for oil
* Says could generate 'triple-digit rates of return' if oil prices improve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.