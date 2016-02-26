版本:
BRIEF-Husky says has shut in less than 1,000 bpd of heavy crude output

Feb 26 Husky Energy Inc

* Says will be doing work at Toledo refinery in Q2 that will allow refinery to process extra 35,000 bpd of high tan crude

* Has shut in very modest amount of crude oil production in Lloydminster area, less than 1,000 bpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

