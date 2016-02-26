Apple CEO commits to annual dividend raise, says is advocate for privacy

Feb 26 Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Friday Apple Inc is committed to raising its dividend annually, a move designed to please investors but also a sign the world's most famous technology company may no longer be a growth stock.

Speaking at the company's annual meeting in Cupertino, California, Cook also said Apple was "a staunch advocate for our customers' privacy and personal safety," as it fights a public battle with the U.S. government over access to the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters.

Apple filed a legal brief on Thursday asking a federal court in California to throw out an order it issued last week that the company unlock an encrypted iPhone used by Rizwan Farook, arguing such a move would violate its free speech rights, override the will of Congress and jeopardize the security of other Apple devices.

"These are the right things to do," said Cook. "Being hard doesn't scare us." (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Bill Rigby)