UPDATE 2-Vegemite comes home to Australia under Bega-Mondelez deal
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
WASHINGTON Feb 28 A former finance co-chair of Chris Christie's presidential campaign on Sunday slammed Christie's recent endorsement of Donald Trump, according to NBC, calling for the New Jersey governor's supporters to reject the Republican front-runner.
"Chris Christie's endorsement of Donald Trump is an astonishing display of political opportunism. Donald Trump is unfit to be President," Meg Whitman, chief executive officer of Hewlett-Packard, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by David Goodman)
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained