BRIEF-First Starbucks store to open in Italy in 2017

Feb 28 Starbucks Corp

* Starbucks says first Starbucks store in Italy to open in Milan in 2017

* Starbucks says store will be owned and operated by real estate firm Percassi

* Percassi will be licensee for Starbucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

