BRIEF-Scotiabank says 5 percent of energy loans are on watchlist

March 1 Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank chief risk officer says 5 percent of energy loans are "on the watchlist" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

