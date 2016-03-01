版本:
BRIEF-Alberta's Notley: won't come out with guns blazing over Energy East injunction

March 1 Transcanada Corp

* Alberta premier Notley: will not come out with guns blazing over Quebec's Energy East injunction

* Notley: has talked to Quebec officials about injunction, thinks it is similar to an Ontario review of pipeline

* Notley: says this is not a new competing parallel process affecting pipelines that cross provincial borders Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

