公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 3日

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil production mix will be more oily

March 2 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Senior vice president says letting natural gas production delcine gradually over 2016-2020 period

* Senior vice president says production mix will be a little more weighted toward oil over 2016-2020 period

* CEO says company committed to reliable and growing dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)

