BRIEF-Viacom CEO says Sumner Redstone enjoying life and getting best medical care

March 14 Viacom Inc

* Ceo dauman says did not seek to be in charge of Sumner Redstone's health care directive

* Dauman says Redstone is enjoying life and receiving best medical care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Rigby)

